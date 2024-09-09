Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Samsara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.07.

Get Samsara alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Samsara

Samsara Price Performance

IOT opened at $44.02 on Friday. Samsara has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 93,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $3,721,023.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Bicket sold 93,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $3,721,023.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $2,858,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,474,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,779,696 shares of company stock worth $63,804,118 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,360,000 after purchasing an additional 79,773 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Samsara by 135.6% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth $1,100,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.