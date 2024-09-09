Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Samsara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.07.

Samsara Stock Up 13.6 %

NYSE IOT opened at $44.02 on Friday. Samsara has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $357,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 465,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,608,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $357,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,608,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 20,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $756,322.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,010,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,291,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,779,696 shares of company stock worth $63,804,118. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,049,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Samsara by 16.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 147,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its holdings in Samsara by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $745,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

