Savant Capital LLC Buys 8,816 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,043 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $1,008,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,609,000 after purchasing an additional 109,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 65,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 2.3 %

TROW opened at $101.69 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.68 and a 200-day moving average of $113.75.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

