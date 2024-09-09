Savant Capital LLC Grows Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 249.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,561 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Evergy by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Evergy Trading Down 1.1 %

Evergy stock opened at $59.76 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.