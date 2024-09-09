Savant Capital LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,593,000 after purchasing an additional 203,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 44.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total transaction of $17,167,450.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,177,544.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,687 shares of company stock worth $44,616,637 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $463.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.62 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $550.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.64.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.