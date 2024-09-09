Savant Capital LLC Purchases 8,786 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 23.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,143,000 after buying an additional 1,261,474 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,518,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,081,000 after acquiring an additional 421,908 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 131.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,371,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,298,000 after acquiring an additional 777,924 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,277,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 18.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 878,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,355,000 after purchasing an additional 136,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX stock opened at $110.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.84. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,095.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,188 shares of company stock worth $3,998,655 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

