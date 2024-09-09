Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,626 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,753 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after buying an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in FedEx by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,622 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in FedEx by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,040,000 after purchasing an additional 798,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $700,291,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in FedEx by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after purchasing an additional 684,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.96.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $283.04 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.25 and its 200-day moving average is $272.31. The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

