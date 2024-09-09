Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 57,250.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.20 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

