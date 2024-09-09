Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stake Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 56.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 150.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 1,712.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

Science Applications International Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SAIC opened at $133.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.03 and its 200-day moving average is $127.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $104.26 and a 12 month high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Joshua Jackson bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,007.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,715 shares of company stock valued at $200,507 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

