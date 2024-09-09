Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Holdings Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 3,366.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,260 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,502 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $24,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in SEA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,470 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SEA from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $77.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,543.60 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.09.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

