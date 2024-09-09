Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $7,926,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Sealed Air by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sealed Air by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $803,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $33.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

