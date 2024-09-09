SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Barclays

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.08.

SecureWorks stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. SecureWorks has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 107.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 11.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the second quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

