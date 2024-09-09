Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,060 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 3,856.3% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $66.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.40. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $209.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

