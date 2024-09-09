Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.57 million, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,531,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,825,000 after acquiring an additional 171,273 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,879 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 71.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,221,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,964 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,976,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,502,000 after acquiring an additional 233,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joho Capital LLC raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 111.6% in the first quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 6,423,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,539 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

