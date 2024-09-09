SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $137,943.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,822,054.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $42,752.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $137,943.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,822,054.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $347,749 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in SI-BONE by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 24.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 9.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 260.4% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06. The company has a market cap of $631.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.22.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

