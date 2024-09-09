Signify Wealth Has $2.96 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Signify Wealth increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 887.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,916 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,494 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 4.3% of Signify Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Signify Wealth’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $102.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.61 and its 200-day moving average is $104.88. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,358,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,474,135,774.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,474,135,774.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,875,633 shares of company stock worth $472,782,722. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

