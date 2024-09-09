Sime Armoyan Acquires 63,600 Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 63,600 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$244,860.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

On Thursday, August 8th, Sime Armoyan acquired 4,600 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$17,710.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Sime Armoyan bought 25,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,250.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Sime Armoyan purchased 201,700 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, with a total value of C$792,681.00.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Down 1.8 %

TSE:CFW opened at C$3.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.25. The stock has a market cap of C$330.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.76. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.15. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of C$426.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$369.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.4249448 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.