SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SkyWest worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,002,000 after acquiring an additional 60,957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,225,000 after acquiring an additional 261,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 134,066 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 361,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 250,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In other SkyWest news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $158,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,214.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen increased their target price on SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $75.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $87.86.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $867.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.56 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.55%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

