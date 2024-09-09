SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRU.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of SRU.UN opened at C$25.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.19. The company has a market cap of C$3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$26.35.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

