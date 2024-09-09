Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Smartsheet Price Performance

SMAR opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.31 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $54.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $180,241.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $183,280.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,821.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at $823,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,446,805 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 37.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

