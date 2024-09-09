SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,419 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.48% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 57.0% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 25,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 11,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 33.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 531,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 132,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 68,444 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.62.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $19.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average is $45.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $153.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -8.6 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

