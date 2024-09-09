SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $137.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $140.15.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

