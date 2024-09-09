Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of Stantec worth $12,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stantec by 45.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Stantec by 100.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of STN stock opened at $77.89 on Monday. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Stantec Announces Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 4.96%. Research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

About Stantec

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Further Reading

