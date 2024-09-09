Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Starbucks by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 108.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,475,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,847 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

