Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

