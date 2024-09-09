StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

Shares of SEED opened at $2.49 on Friday. Origin Agritech has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Legacy Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

