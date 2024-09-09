StockNews.com Lowers Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Comerica from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comerica from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.05.

CMA opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.23. Comerica has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $146,362.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Comerica by 4.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 237,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth $1,764,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 66.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 39.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 62,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $891,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

