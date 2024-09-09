StockNews.com Lowers Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

GNW stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Genworth Financial has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $7.01.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,532,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,186,723.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 593,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 203,031 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 277.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 258,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 190,134 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,778,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,785,000 after purchasing an additional 944,677 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,052,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

