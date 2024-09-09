StockNews.com Lowers Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.21.

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.77. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,657 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,834,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,499 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,780,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,751 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,945,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,532,000 after buying an additional 241,799 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

