StockNews.com Lowers Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Movado Group Stock Down 1.9 %

MOV opened at $18.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $419.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $159.31 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 8.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michelle Kennedy sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $32,432.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at $317,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Movado Group by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Movado Group by 1,246.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Movado Group by 117.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

