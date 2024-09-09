StockNews.com Lowers Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROST. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.71.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST opened at $150.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $163.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $7,524,868.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,532.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,916,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,243,740,000 after acquiring an additional 346,474 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,931,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $682,511,000 after purchasing an additional 161,202 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,600,000 after buying an additional 601,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $523,185,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,310,364 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $481,062,000 after purchasing an additional 347,006 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

