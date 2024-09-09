Stonebrook Private Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stonebrook Private Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.38 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.