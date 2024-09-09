StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Director Sells C$377,500.00 in Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) Director Jay Lynne Fleming sold 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$377,500.00.

Jay Lynne Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

On Wednesday, September 4th, Jay Lynne Fleming sold 67,400 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$337,006.74.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of CVE:SVI opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.42. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.68 and a twelve month high of C$7.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVI shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. National Bankshares raised shares of StorageVault Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SVI

About StorageVault Canada

(Get Free Report)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.