StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Director Sells C$377,500.00 in Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) Director Jay Lynne Fleming sold 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$377,500.00.
Jay Lynne Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 4th, Jay Lynne Fleming sold 67,400 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$337,006.74.
StorageVault Canada Price Performance
Shares of CVE:SVI opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.42. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.68 and a twelve month high of C$7.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SVI
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than StorageVault Canada
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.