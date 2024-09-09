Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $6.41 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 866.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 139,249 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Umpqua Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 53,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 42,583 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,658,745 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $68,407,000 after acquiring an additional 79,335 shares during the period. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 19,262 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.66.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $41.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

