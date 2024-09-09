Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Southern Copper by 18.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,771,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,111 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,349,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,333,000 after purchasing an additional 39,422 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $340,373,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,541,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,190,000 after buying an additional 544,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,306,000 after buying an additional 18,883 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

Southern Copper Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $94.10 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $129.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. Research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

