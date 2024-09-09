Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Boosted by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,258,373,000 after acquiring an additional 309,592 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,596,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,655,089,000 after purchasing an additional 108,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,403,401,000 after buying an additional 29,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $358.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $364.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

