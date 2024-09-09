Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,562,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $341,049,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stryker by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Stryker by 146.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,449,000 after purchasing an additional 522,817 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $358.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.90. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $364.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

