Susquehanna Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Susquehanna restated their neutral rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.09.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,608. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after acquiring an additional 517,734 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,322,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 475,397 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,356,000 after purchasing an additional 196,112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 455.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 99,394 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $931,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

