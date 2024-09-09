SVB Wealth LLC Buys 1,216 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 72,668.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $10,394,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,333,000 after buying an additional 134,265 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,675,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,080,000 after buying an additional 389,098 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,907 shares of company stock worth $6,016,573. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $75.15 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The stock has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

