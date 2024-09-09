SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mosley Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 4,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA opened at $81.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $91.76. The firm has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

