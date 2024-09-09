SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $96.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

