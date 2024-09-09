SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $247.72 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $187.49 and a 12 month high of $259.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.72.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

