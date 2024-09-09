SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MLM. Stephens lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.82.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $502.48 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $389.90 and a 12-month high of $626.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $543.58 and a 200-day moving average of $570.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.