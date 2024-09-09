SVB Wealth LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $201,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 150.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 201,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,017,000 after buying an additional 120,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $566.63 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $578.73. The stock has a market cap of $135.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $524.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

