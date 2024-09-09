SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 952,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in Nestlé by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nestlé by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Delaney Dennis R lifted its position in Nestlé by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NSRGY. UBS Group cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $104.02 on Monday. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $99.02 and a 1-year high of $119.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

About Nestlé

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.