SVB Wealth LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $93.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $88.46 and a one year high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.84%.

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

