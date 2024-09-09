SVB Wealth LLC Sells 241 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 68.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 1,185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Xylem by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $126.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.13 and a 200-day moving average of $133.84. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

