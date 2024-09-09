SVB Wealth LLC Sells 47,902 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,902 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NU by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

NU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

