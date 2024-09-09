SVB Wealth LLC Sells 518 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 570,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,092,000 after purchasing an additional 183,050 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.12.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $86.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.04. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.83 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,174 shares of company stock worth $6,827,113. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

