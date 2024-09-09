SVB Wealth LLC Sells 533 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,867,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cummins by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1,012.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,574,000 after purchasing an additional 179,346 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cummins by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,153,000 after purchasing an additional 167,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,489,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $293.21 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.29%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.